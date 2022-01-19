Surfside Web Acquires Bear Web of Conway
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfside Web, LLC has acquired Bear Web Services, a web design and digital marketing firm based in Conway, SC and an early leader in the area’s digital marketing and custom development efforts. This is Surfside Web’s second acquisition in the last 6 months and its first in the Carolinas outside of the Grand Strand region. Bear Web’s founder and CEO, Charles Gartrell, will be stepping out into a long awaited retirement, but will be available to consult throughout the transition.
“Key to this transition has been identifying a successor organization that can provide the expertise, technical capabilities and support that our customers have come to expect,” states Charles Gartrell of Bear Web. “Surfside Web is an excellent match to the technical needs of our customers bringing even greater resources to Bear and more importantly, providing excellent customer service. I’m sure our customers will be pleased. We look forward to working with them in this transition.”
GOING BEYOND THE BEACH
Surfside Web has been working with businesses along the Grand Strand since 2018 offering affordable and professional digital marketing to the scene. On the back of continued interest and growth farther inland, Surfside Web will be growing its presence to include the inland stretch from Conway, SC across to Spartanburg, and further expanding north to Asheville, NC and the Smokey Mountain ranges. What better brand to assist with that than Bear Web Services (a Surfside Web company). Surfside Web is a leader in digital marketing and web hosting, and these are the offerings needed throughout those inland and mountain regions.
IMPROVED SERVICES FOR ALL
Existing customers of Bear Web will now benefit from larger web hosting packages than before, greater performance and security, daily backups and saving around 10% on their annual web hosting bills. The larger enterprise customers, including several golf courses in the area, have a dedicated staff to assist in the day to day operations, not to mention the development skills to advance their tee-times and packaging software ahead into today's top web development and API environments.
“It’s been encouraging to see the Grand Strand grow over the past few years,” said Surfside Web CEO, Wil Hatfield. “Combining technologies and forces along with the Bear Web brand allows us to better serve the Carolinas in whole, and both our existing customer base as well as the ever-growing number of companies inland stepping forward into more modern marketing practices. We welcome them and look forward to showing them the way to greater growth in this new ecosphere.”
“We are big believers in automation,” said Hatfield, suggesting that some of Bear Web’s technology and innovations could actually re-emerge in Myrtle Beach golf course sites and API driven technology. “We will be incorporating their expertise in the industry taking advantage of another opportunity to improve our solutions relating to API automation.”
About Surfside Web, llc - https://www.surfsideweb.com
Founded in 2018, Surfside Web has seen positive growth in its business, providing superior services in the Myrtle Beach area and along the east coast. Services include high-quality online branding and marketing for small and medium-sized businesses. Their full range of customer services includes software development, website design, web hosting, and digital marketing.
About Bear Web Services (dba Bear Swamp Lumber, Co.)
With more than 17 years of trusted experience in online solutions for web stores, golf tee-time systems and vacation/condo rentals. Bear Web has been providing businesses with solutions that offer ease of use, comprehensive support, software integration and development integrating with trusted payment systems
