Surfside Web, LLC Finalizes Acquisition of A-Z Hosting
Surfside Web, the Myrtle Beach's premier website design, SEO and digital marketing firm, entered agreement to acquire A-Z Hosting. Transition now completed.MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfside Beach, South Carolina: Surfside Web, the Grand Strand’s premier website design, SEO and digital marketing firm, entered into an agreement to acquire A-Z Hosting which began 06/05/2021 and finalized transition of networks and assets 10/16/2021.
“With the acquisition of A-Z Hosting, we hope to create a culture of security and growth for small businesses in Myrtle Beach, while maintaining the existing A-Z Hosting clientele throughout the USA, Canada, and Mexico,” stated Wil Hatfield, CEO of Surfside Web. “This will also assist in paving the way for our new travel and vacation based solutions and their roll-out nationwide.”
A-Z Hosting, a 100% US-based web hosting company, is a top managed “performance-first” web hosting provider for the North American region. For the past twenty years, A-Z Hosting has delivered web and storefront web hosting that is lightning-fast, secure, and optimized for superior search engine optimization (SEO).
The acquisition will enhance Surfside Web’s ability to create and maintain an optimal network and robust cloud-based servers in the United States with core and edge connections expanding throughout the world. Surfside Web manages world-class server farms in three national locations, cloud server nodes in six, and backs them with global CDN services with over thirty edge servers. https://www.surfsideweb.com/web-hosting/
With the rollout of their new set of local-community and travel-based APIs, the need to manage all of their server and cloud networks in-house has shown to be a beneficial move. Business resources within the API can now build, launch, and improve their business presence more directly by having the ability to manage all services in one place.
Most U.S. customers do not realize companies based in India provide the majority of mainstream web hosting services utilized in the USA. This makes your information less secure as to who has the ability to mine through your data.
A-Z Hosting will maintain its brand and culture, but the added strength of Surfside Web’s software and marketing offerings, direct from its website, along with its cPanel hosting control, will improve the overall service offerings for A-Z clients.
A-Z clients will see additional benefits of single sign-on and source offerings which increases the speed of the log-in process and the loading of faster web pages. High-speed data backup with 100% uptime and a thirty-day money-back guarantee. Highly competitive hosting packages start at just $4.89 per month and eCommerce storefronts start at $12.59 per month.
About Surfside Web, llc - https://www.surfsideweb.com
Founded in 2018, Surfside Web has seen positive growth in its business, providing superior services in the Myrtle Beach area and along the east coast. Services include high-quality online branding and marketing for small and medium-sized businesses. Their full range of customer services includes software development, website design, web hosting, and digital marketing.
About A-Z Hosting, llc - https://www.a-zhost.com
A-Z Hosting has been a “performance first” web hosting provider for the North American region since 2001. A-Z Hosting provides web hosting and storefront hosting that is secure, lightning fast backed with a 100% uptime and 30 day money back guarantee. A-Z Hosting provides clean fast hosting optimized for superior search engine optimization.
