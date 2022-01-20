Miami-Dade County Department Of Cultural Affairs Chooses The Weinbach Group For Marketing & Public Relations
Long-Running Miami PR Firm & Ad Agency Will Promote Arts Programs Through $3 Million, Five-Year Contract
In The Weinbach Group, we have a partner that can help us navigate this new landscape of live and virtual presentations and a shared passion for music, theatre, and dance.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Miami public relations firm, The Weinbach Group, won a competitive bid to become the agency of record for Miami-Dade County’s Department of Cultural Affairs. The firm, now in its 35th year of continuous operation, won both the marketing component and public relations piece of the five-year agreement. The marketing communications firm will serve multiple entities within the County’s cultural arts department, including the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, and the newly renovated African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City.
Through its various divisions and venues, the Department of Cultural Affairs presents hundreds of performances each year, and requires robust communications support to promote ticket sales, encourage community engagement, and bring attention to emerging artists. As a fully integrated marketing communications firm with creative services that include copywriting, content development, graphic design, and video production, along with a seasoned public relations team, The Weinbach Group offers a unique, single-source for the Department’s communications needs.
“Like so many arts organizations, our Department has had to cope with the impact of COVID, causing us to find ways to present live performances safely and reimagine how to deliver our programs to County residents,” said Michael Spring, director of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. “Now, as we prepare for a post-pandemic world, we require a communications partner with far-reaching capabilities to make sure South Floridians know that they can fully engage in the arts again. And The Weinbach Group has demonstrated itself to have those capabilities, plus thirty-five years of expertise producing measurable results.”
The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs has a $53 million operating budget and oversees multiple venues and programs, including Culture Shock Miami, which makes performing and visual arts more accessible to teenagers and young adults through its discount ticket program. The Department’s Art In Public Places, All Kids Included, and Golden Ticket programs will also benefit from The Weinbach Group’s promotional activities.
“The Department of Cultural Affairs is a unique entity within County Government because its activities actually generate revenue through ticket sales and participation fees,” said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. “So, even though it’s not a profit-driven organization, we look at their communications program with the same kind of business-minded, results-oriented approach that we implement on behalf of our commercial clients.”
Since The Weinbach Group handles both public relations and marketing, the County will have a single agency to orchestrate its promotional activities more seamlessly than in years past. Moreover, the Miami ad agency’s expertise with digital marketing will allow the Department to target its messages more efficiently and with greater precision.
“This is a pivotal time for the arts, where virtual performances have delivered quality arts offerings to our of our audiences, while we prepare to return to live performances,” said Eric Fliss, managing director of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. “In The Weinbach Group, we have a partner that can help us navigate this new landscape of live and virtual presentations and a shared passion for music, theatre, and dance.”
About The Weinbach Group
The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida’s top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and is best known as a healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.
