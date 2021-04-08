Miami Firm Ranks Among Nation's Top Healthcare Advertising Agencies
GoodFirms Names The Weinbach Group To Top 10 For Second Year Running
GoodFirms’ recognition underscores the importance of hard-earned experience, longevity, and expert industry knowledge.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weinbach Group, a Miami-based healthcare marketing firm, announced today that GoodFirms named the Miami ad agency as one of the nation’s leading healthcare advertising agencies. GoodFirms, a research and review platform, selects agencies for their cutting-edge, seamless advertising solutions in the healthcare space. The Weinbach Group has received the “top agency” honor for the second consecutive year and ranks second on the list.
— Daniel Weinbach
“This honor is particularly meaningful given the important roles our healthcare clients have played during the pandemic,” reflected Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. “From our clients that deliver direct-to-patient care, to clients that serve the broader needs of the healthcare industry, we have seen extraordinary acts of heroism and kindness. We’re proud to have contributed to their successful communications programs this past year, in particular.”
GoodFirms recognized The Weinbach Group as a top healthcare advertising agency for its outstanding consumer appeal, creativity, message effectiveness, and overall impact in medical advertising. Other companies recognized by GoodFirms include Activate Health, Caveni Digital Solutions, Madison Miles Media, Prism Digital, and Quaintise.
“The Weinbach Group has been operating for more than 33 years, and we’ve spent most of that time dedicated to promoting healthcare businesses,” said Mr. Weinbach. “GoodFirms’ recognition underscores the importance of hard-earned experience, longevity, and expert industry knowledge. It’s the reason healthcare organizations come to us in the first place, and it’s the reason they stay with us for decades.”
The Weinbach Group recently announced several new healthcare clients, including Uplin, a provider of physician house calls. The agency continues to grow and attract new business based on its award-winning work for hospitals and health systems, provider organizations, healthcare technology companies, and businesses in the insurance and payer sector of the healthcare industry.
For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Meieli Sawyer at 305-668-0070 or msawyer@weinbachgroup.com.
About The Weinbach Group
The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida’s top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and has special expertise working with healthcare organizations. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.
Meieli Sawyer
The Weinbach Group
+1 306-668-0070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn