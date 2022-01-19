PennDOT Reminds Pennsylvanians of the Availability of Online Services as a Convenient Option for Residents

Customers can complete driver license and motor vehicles transactions from home

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT reminds Pennsylvania residents that they have an abundance of convenient transaction choices they can take advantage of from the comfort of their own homes by utilizing online options to fulfill their driver licensing and motor vehicle needs.

As with many services offered through commonwealth departments, through PennDOT's website customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training materials.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include non-commercial driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. Additionally, customers may upload their emergency contact information, which gives law enforcement the ability to quickly reach someone who will speak for the individual if ever they cannot speak for themself. The information provided is stored in a secure database that is accessible only by law enforcement. There are no additional fees for using online services.

"PennDOT is proud to provide our customers with comprehensive online services, like vehicle and driver's license renewal, address changes, and much more," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "However, it's important that customers ensure that they are on PennDOT's official site before completing a transaction."

Third-party websites can appear "official," and often pay search engines to appear at the top of search results for common terms, like "renew vehicle registration" or "driver's license." Many third-party sites charge additional fees for completing transactions – there are no additional service or convenience fees for completing online transactions on PennDOT's website.

There are a few simple tips to help customers ensure that they are visiting PennDOT's official website:

Rather than using a search engine to reach the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website, that you enter the web address (www.dmv.pa.gov) directly into your browser's address bar.

PennDOT does not charge any additional service or transaction fees for completing online transactions. If you are charged any additional fees, you aren't on the PennDOT website.

Look for the words "An Official Pennsylvania Government Website" in the top left corner. Many commonwealth websites display these words as an additional security measure.

If a customer has concerns about a third-party website, customers can contact the PA Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555, or visit their website.

