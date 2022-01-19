Westminster Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1000256

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hickory Ride Road, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Damian White (43)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/15/2022, at approximately 10:12 AM, the Vermont State Police received a complaint from a residence at Hickory Ridge Road, in the Town of Westminster, Windham County. Further investigation revealed that Damian White, 43, had stolen a camera from the victim. White was given a criminal citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/22/2022, at 1:00 PM, to answer to the above charge.

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 - 1:00 PM

COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division

