Westminster Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hickory Ride Road, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Damian White (43)                                      

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/15/2022, at approximately 10:12 AM, the Vermont State Police received a complaint from a residence at Hickory Ridge Road, in the Town of Westminster, Windham County. Further investigation revealed that Damian White, 43, had stolen a camera from the victim. White was given a criminal citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/22/2022, at 1:00 PM, to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 - 1:00 PM           

COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

