Westminster Barracks / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/15/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hickory Ride Road, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Damian White (43)
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/15/2022, at approximately 10:12 AM, the Vermont State Police received a complaint from a residence at Hickory Ridge Road, in the Town of Westminster, Windham County. Further investigation revealed that Damian White, 43, had stolen a camera from the victim. White was given a criminal citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/22/2022, at 1:00 PM, to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2022 - 1:00 PM
COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.