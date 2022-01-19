Pain Care Labs to introduce “PRO” line of disruptive M-Stim products at Arab Health 2022

VibraCool® PRO Healthcare VibraCool® PRO Healthcare for Knee Buzzy® PRO

Leading innovator in mechanical stimulation therapies expands proprietary M-Stim® platform to serve adult patients requiring larger surface areas

VibraCool PRO Healthcare allows clinicians to experience thermal-mechanical stimulation technology. It’s a game-changer for tele-physical therapy.” — Amy Baxter, MD, Pain Care Labs CEO, and Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs, the industry leader in non-invasive pain relief devices, announced today that it will introduce its PRO platforms at Arab Health 2022 in Dubai. The PRO devices are an extension of the Company’s proprietary mechanical stimulation (M-Stim®) technology.

“During COVID, availability of home pain management and tele-physical therapy became more urgent,” explains Amy Baxter, MD, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of Pain Care Labs. “Our personal VibraCool devices were a top pain device for 2021. VibraCool PRO Healthcare allows clinicians to experience thermal M-Stim technology. It’s a game changer for tele-physical therapy. Clinicians accustomed to using electrical stimulation (E-Stim) in the office find M-stim more effective, while also simple, safe, and comfortable enough for patients to use at home.”

Compared to E-Stim and NeuroMuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) devices, M-Stim uses focal muscle vibration plus transmitting thermal accessories to achieve more comfortable and effective treatment of pain. Pain Care Labs currently offers a variety of VibraCool® interventions for knee, elbow, foot, and hip. Suitable for use at home, patients use VibraCool to reduce pain and inflammation, to recover from overuse injuries, and for rehabilitation post-surgery.

The growing body of research supporting the use of mechanical stimulation frequencies to reduce musculoskeletal pain and promote healing has increased demand to broaden the Company’s M-Stim platform, VibraCool. The PRO line will include proprietary frequencies for use by clinicians, a DME option, and therapy options to fit into standard orthopedic braces.

Based on demand for a disinfectable multi-patient device for dialysis, the Company’s flagship needle pain platform, Buzzy®, has been upgraded to a sleek adult option, Buzzy PRO, with a larger surface area to cover two cannulation sites. In addition to use in treatment of kidney disease, the Company expects wide adoption of Buzzy Pro in adult clinical settings, clinical trials, and lab draw service companies.

Pain Care Labs uses Nobel-prize-winning science to make devices incorporating pressure and temperature to relieve acute and chronic pain. A successful Phase 1 pilot showed a 57% reduction in low back pain that lasted approximately as long as acetaminophen with codeine. The Company’s low back pain device is expected later this year.

At Arab Health 2022, the Company is thrilled to be exhibiting its PRO options for infusion therapies and rehabilitation programs. Additionally, the Company’s DuoTherm will be introduced to the MENA region. If attending Arab Health 2022, please visit Pain Care Labs at H1.G50D.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in non-invasive pain relief solutions. Buzzy® has been used to block pain from over 37 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA-cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, affordable solutions to pain. The Company's award-winning solutions are based on a patented M-Stim® neuromodulation platform to give serious, simple relief, supported by over 75 independent clinical trials. Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, the most prestigious medical device consulting firm. For more information visit PainCareLabs.com.

