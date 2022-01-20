Military Times Foundation Seeks Service Members of the Year Nominations
Honorees receive an experience of a lifetime in Washington, D.C. and recognition from top Pentagon and Capitol Hill leaders.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Times Foundation, the non-profit affiliate of Military Times today announced the opening of nominations for Military Times Service Members of the Year (SMOY) awards.
Honorees will enjoy an experience of a lifetime in Washington, D.C. that will culminate in an awards ceremony attended by top Pentagon and congressional leaders. For more than 20 years, SMOY has honored a Soldier, Marine, Sailor, Airman and Coast Guardsman who display a high level of professionalism, concern for fellow service members and commitment to community service.
Nominations may be submitted by parents, spouses, fellow service members, supervisors and commanding officers -- making this grassroots award unique from any other awards given to members of our Armed Forces. In 2018, the Veteran of the Year award was introduced to recognize those who continue to live lives of impact outside of the service.
“Year after year, Military Times Service Members of the Year honors heroes whose accomplishments are awe-inspiring ,” said Mike Gruss, editor-in-chief of Military Times. “The winners are recognized not only for their exemplary service in the military, but for how they are improving their community.”
Winners are selected from nominations around the world. The honorees are also recognized across Military Times media portfolio which includes Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times and Air Force Times.
To submit a nomination, complete this form. Nominations close February 28, 2022 .
To learn more about the Military Times Service Members of the Year Awards, go to: servicemembersoftheyear.org.
About Military Times Foundation
Military Times Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes to recognize, salute and highlight the exemplary service of active duty personnel serving in each branch of the U.S. Armed Services, and support other organizations conducting activities with similar goals. Military Times Foundation is an independent affiliate of Military Times, the organizer of Service Members of the Year since 2001.
About Military Times
The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times and Air Force Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit militarytimes.com.
Christine Aquino
Military Times Foundation
caquino@mco.com