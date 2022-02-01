Military Times Foundation Extends Deadline for Service Members of the Year Nominations
The deadline extension is meant to provide respective military services more time to nominate exemplary service members among their ranks.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Times Foundation, the non-profit affiliate of Military Times today announced the deadline extension for nominations for Military Times Service Members of the Year (SMOY) awards. The new deadline is February 28, 2022.
The date extension from January 31 will provide the respective military branches the needed time to nominate exemplary service members for their accomplishments this past year and beyond. Winners will be notified in the spring, and announced to the public in July 2022.
Nominations may be submitted by parents, spouses, fellow service members, supervisors and commanding officers -- making this grassroots award unique from any other awards given to members of our Armed Forces. In 2018, the Veteran of the Year award was introduced to recognize those who continue to live lives of impact outside of the service.
“We hope to expand the reach of this program, and give the community more time to send us awe-inspiring service members who deserve recognition,” said Mike Gruss, editor-in-chief of Military Times. “Our pool of nominees is impressive every year, and we want to ensure all have enough time to participate this year.”
Honorees will enjoy an experience of a lifetime in Washington, D.C. that will culminate in an awards ceremony attended by top Pentagon and congressional leaders. For more than 20 years, SMOY has honored a Soldier, Marine, Sailor, Airman and Coast Guardsman who display a high level of professionalism, concern for fellow service members and commitment to community service.
To submit a nomination, complete this form on or before February 28, 2022.
To learn more about the Service Members of the Year Awards, go to: servicemembersoftheyear.org.
