Livestock Reports Due March 1

Montanans have just a few more weeks to report the number of each type of livestock they own in order to pay the per capita fees set yearly by the Montana Board of Livestock.

Livestock reports are due March 1. Owners can report online through the department’s TransAction Portal at https://tap.dor.mt.gov.

Livestock owners must report what they owned as of February 1.

If you reported last year but no longer own livestock, you still need to submit a reporting form to let us know your livestock count is zero.

Owners preferring a paper reporting form can download one at MTRevenue.gov, or call (406) 444-6900 for assistance.

Per capita payments are due May 31.