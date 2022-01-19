Bastion Elevate acquires niche LA-Based Anika PR to Bolster Talent, Enhance PR, Social and Digital Solutions
California-based marketing agencies unite under the international Bastion brand to continue the expansion of the award-winning firm.COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to advance its position in the public relations and digital marketing space, the award-winning full-service firm Bastion Elevate has acquired Anika PR, a Los Angeles-based brand strategy and communications agency specializing in entrepreneurship, nonprofits, multicultural, and social justice projects.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the deal unites the two growing organizations, adding talent from Northern and Southern California to the growing Bastion team, which has tripled its revenue in the past year and a half and claimed the number one spot for PR, Social and Digital marketing agencies in Los Angeles and Orange counties on respected industry-ranking sites.
“We’ve been looking for an agency to merge into Bastion Elevate that would bring the right talent, the right specialties and the right desire to service clients first. Anika PR is as focused on delivering world-class work as we are at Bastion. Anika and her team bring a strong focus on diversity and enhance our ability to bring strategic marketing initiatives to the table in order to deliver a stronger fully integrated solution for our clients in 2022,” said Bastion Elevate CEO Shana Starr. Bastion - USA, CEO, Dax Cornelius said “We are on a mission to become the largest independent agency on the West Coast with non-competing, owner-operated marketing agencies with aligned emotional and fiduciary responsibilities to each other and to the client. Anika and her team were the perfect fit to strengthen our PR, social media and digital offering in pursuit of that goal.”
“One of the things that attracted me to Bastion was the commitment to the same core values that comprise Anika PR's team and clients, as well as the strength in numbers of a larger organization with multiple competencies that still has the nimbleness of a small company. We are thrilled to join Bastion Elevate and offer our current and future clients even more breadth and depth of excellence in their marketing journeys,” said Anika PR Founder Anika Jackson.
Anika also hosts the Your Brand Amplified podcast, available on most platforms.
Jackson will assume the new title Vice President of Marketing and contribute to Bastion Elevate’s strategic planning, business development and client relations functions. Anika PR’s team of public relations and digital marketing experts will be integrated into the Bastion organization. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
About Bastion Elevate:
Bastion Elevate is one of the top public relations and digital marketing agencies on the West Coast, offering best-in-class services including media relations, executive positioning, product placement and review programs, corporate and executive messaging, crisis communication, social media, influencer campaigns, search engine optimization, web and app development, and digital marketing for companies across a variety of business and consumer industries worldwide. Its Los Angeles-based agency partners, Bastion db5 and the most recent acquisition of an influencer agency to be disclosed in the coming weeks are based in Los Angeles.
Bastion Elevate is part of Bastion Agency, an integrated, full-service marketing and communications agency founded in 2009. Today, it is Australasia’s largest independent agency, with an ambition to achieve the same feat in the U.S. There are more than 300 staff members across offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, New York City and Auckland.
Madison Frilot
Bastion Elevate
madisonf@bastionagency.com