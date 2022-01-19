Submit Release
Governor Ducey Issues Executive Order To Wipe Out Needless Regulations

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today signed an Executive Order renewing a moratorium on all new regulatory rulemaking by state agencies, continuing his record of cutting red tape, enabling job creation and spurring economic development.

“Arizona’s streamlined regulatory environment emphasizes our commitment to creating a pro-business environment,” said Governor Ducey. “This common sense approach is integral to the state’s phenomenal growth. Along with universal licensing, we’re lowering barriers and creating opportunities that have both businesses and families flocking here.”

Governor Ducey first issued the rulemaking moratorium in 2015. Since then, Arizona has eliminated or improved 3,047 needless regulations, saving job creators more than $169.1 million.

“Our first official action in office was to implement a moratorium on all new regulatory rulemaking by state agencies,” said Governor Ducey. “Every year since, we’ve transformed the culture of government, wiped out needless barriers, gotten government out of the way of job creation, and opened the doors for economic opportunity.”

The Executive Order encourages state agencies to conduct periodic reviews of administrative rules to reduce regulatory burden, administrative delay and legal uncertainty. Without needless barriers, job growth and economic development are unrestrained and unconfined.

State agencies continue to promote customer service for all Arizonans and protect the health, peace and safety of the state’s residents. The moratorium also lowers barriers for small businesses already burdened by the pandemic.

In 2021, for every one new necessary, non-emergency rule added, 25 were repealed or improved. This rate of elimination in 2021 removed 231 burdensome regulations and saved job creators nearly $11.6 million in operating costs.

In his 2022 State of the State Address, Governor Ducey called to codify the rulemaking moratorium in state law, which has been renewed every year since 2015. Governor Ducey said:

“We’ve taken a baseball bat to that bureaucracy, with a moratorium on new regulations ever since 2015. I don’t know about you, but I haven’t heard any complaints. Maybe because we’ve already saved taxpayers $169 million. Let’s make these reforms permanent, in law, and ensure Arizona is always the land of economic freedom and opportunity for all.”

The proposal to codify the Governor’s rulemaking moratorium and licensing best practices would cement Arizona’s streamlined customer service and ensures government does not stand in the way of job growth or economic development.

View the Executive Order HERE.

###

