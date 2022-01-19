CyberRisk Alliance to Deliver Cybersecurity Pavilion at Inaugural ViVE Digital Health Industry Event
Partnership with ViVE extends healthcare information security focusNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through an innovative new partnership, cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) will program and market a cybersecurity-focused pavilion at ViVE 2022, an exciting new digital health industry event to be held March 6-9 in Miami Beach. The partnership joins CRA with two of the preeminent organizations serving information and technology executives in the healthcare industry: digital health innovator HLTH and the premier membership community and advocate for digital health leaders, CHIME.
ViVE will convene C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, government experts and solution providers who are leading the way in digital transformation, in an immersive, creative and custom-designed experience. Within a highly collaborative and communal format, CRA will present a healthcare tech cybersecurity-focused pavilion, featuring thought-leaders helping organizations secure business and patient data in the face of the prevailing privacy and ransomware threats of the day.
CRA will collaborate with the ViVE team to program cybersecurity-focused sessions and promote the event through its content platforms. The pavilion will provide a venue for leading cybersecurity technology and service companies to showcase their solutions through a range of sponsorship, exhibit and speaking opportunities. CRA will exclusively market sponsorship packages. Interested sponsors should contact Tony Keefe, SVP of Strategic Partnerships.
CRA’s commitment and interest in this healthcare sector reflects the critical importance of information security to the healthcare technology community. It also builds on CRA’s recent expansion into this market segment with the launch of the SC Health platform, a new healthcare newsletter that is already reaching 40,000 professionals, and a content and events collaboration with CHIME’s cybersecurity association, the Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS), announced in December.
John DelMauro, CRA’s EVP of Learning, commented on the new partnership and promise of the dynamic new ViVE event, “We are very excited to be part of this inaugural event with two industry leaders in the digital healthcare tech market who are setting the agenda for the industry. As cybersecurity is such a critical concern in healthcare, we expect the cyber pavilion at ViVE to be an active and engaging forum on the show floor.”
Learn more about ViVE 2022 and the Cybersecurity Pavilion.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. More information is available at http://cyberriskalliance.com/
About ViVE
ViVE is the industry’s new health information technology event focused on the business of healthcare systems. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the digital marketplace of HLTH to create a technology event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare – bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, government experts and solution providers. ViVE creates an immersive environment for interactive learning, idea generation and collaboration for the digital health community to come together to advance healthcare. ViVE’s inaugural event
will take place March 6-9, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.
About HLTH
HLTH (pronounced “health”) is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a new health ecosystem.
About CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving senior healthcare IT leaders. CHIME includes more than 5,000 members in 56 countries and two U.S. territories and partners with over 160 healthcare IT businesses and professional services firms. CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment that enables senior industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate for effective use of information management to improve the health and care in their communities. CHIME’s association dedicated to cybersecurity, the Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS) launched in 2014 as the first professional organization serving healthcare’s senior IT security leaders. AEHIS offers CISOs and other top-ranking information security leaders the professional development and networking opportunities critical for their success. Members have access to educational resources and support for addressing key industry specific privacy and security issues. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.
David Sigel
CyberRisk Alliance
+1 612-230-7961
press@cyberriskalliance.com