Chapter 11 Advisor “Restructuring Advisory Group” Announces Multiple Business and Real Estate Reorg Plan Confirmations
Ch 11 Advisor Successfully Restructured/Financed Farms, Mining Companies, Industrial, Office, Retail Properties, Manufacturing Companies, & Hotels Among OthersLAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Advisor, Financial Advisor, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, and the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic, announced today that the Company financed and restructured a wide array of businesses, ranging in size from $200,000 to $50M.
Restructuring Advisory Group successfully ushered numerous companies and investor owned real estate portfolios through their Chapter 11’s, saving the companies by engaging in direct negotiations with their banks, (not their lawyers) resulting in confirmed reorganization plans that both restructured bank debt refinanced bank debt and discounted bank debt. Restructuring Advisory Group wrote the majority of the reorganization plans and all of the financial models filed with the bankruptcy court that resulted in the confirmed plans, all of which ended up being supported by the banks and creditors after Restructuring Advisory Group negotiated the deals most beneficial to the business owners
The type and size of the Companies who engaged Restructuring Advisory Group covered a wide range of industries, from Medical/Dental practices to Trucking Companies, Franchise Pet Stores, Mining Companies, Car Washes, Timber Companies, RV Sales Centers, Hotels, Restaurants, Industrial Property Portfolios, Residential Property Portfolios, Retail Property Portfolios, and Office Building Portfolios.
The firm was retained in each instance to analyze the financial viability of the Companies, to determine the feasibility of loan modifications complicated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and to negotiate loan modifications/Loan Discounts and Refinancing’s tailored to the varied cash flows in each company including the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown and transitioning forward to normalization.
The negotiations required analysis of current cash flows and the formulation of proposals to the financial institutions to restructure/discount the loans based upon a gradual ramp up in revenues over the next 36 to 60 month month period.
The firm also analyzed, structured, and wrote the vast majority of the reorganization plans that were subsequently confirmed by the bankruptcy courts.
From California in the west to New York in the east and everywhere in-between, the deals got done and the plans got confirmed.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
