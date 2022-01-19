What’s New in 2022 on Florida’s Historic Coast
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.
Flight to Freedom is a portrayal of how Black slaves escaped the Carolinas for freedom at Fort Mose in Spanish Florida .
It’s a new year and there is plenty happening along Florida’s Historic Coast that makes 2022 an exciting time to visit St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches.ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a new year and there are plenty of things happening along Florida’s Historic Coast that make 2022 an exciting time to visit St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches. This year is shining with new hotels and renovated resorts, new exhibtis, lively musical performances and even more delicious dining.
There are many ways to safely experience the new additions on Florida’s Historic Coast starting with some new openings in 2022, and the completion of major renovations at well-established lodgings.
- In September 2021 the Renaissance Historic Downtown St. Augustine Hotel opened in the heart of St. Augustine’s Historic District.
- The impressive Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort is wrapping up the new construction of the resort’s North Wing, adding an additional 42 guest suites.
- The Hyatt Place Vilano Beach, with its spectacular Art Deco design and rooftop dining, will provide 120 guest rooms and gorgeous event spaces just steps from Vilano Beach.
- The Local Inn transcends guest back to the 1950s when roadside motels were the standard accommodation offered in the Sunshine state. The Local is fitted with the latest technology, including digital check-in/check-out an app that acts as the front desk and onsite bike rentals also booked through an app.
Get your game on at world-class sports events and venues.
- March 8-13, 2022 , the best professional golfers in the world will travel to Ponte Vedra Beach to compete in THE PLAYERS Championship. the biggest event on the PGA TOUR and one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The tournament is preparing to operate without any capacity restrictions this year, but as always, it will continue to remain flexible based on the current health and safety climate. Tickets are on sale now at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and start as low as $30 for a practice round ticket – accompanied kids are free.
- The World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be enshrined at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on March 9, 2022 as part of the activities surrounding THE PLAYERS. Inductees include Marion Hines, Tiger Woods, Susie Maxwell Berning and Tim Finchem.
Live Music is Making History in 2022
- The new Fort Mosé Jazz and Blues Series which takes place February 18 - 25, 2022. Located at Fort Mosé State Historic Park, the inaugural Fort Mosé Jazz and Blues Series features some of America’s most well-known and accomplished performer.
- The 2022 Lincolnville Jazz at the Excelsior takes place in the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center Auditorium and showcases jazz through the ages from its African roots to the fusion sounds of the millennia.
More New Ways to Experience Art, History, Food and More.
Take full advantage of your mobile phone, iPhone or digital camera on an engaging and fun two-hour walking tour with a pro-photographer on a St. Augustine Historic Photo Tour to capture the visually rich surroundings while getting tips.
Learn about the under-the-radar story of the African American experience in St. Augustine. This incredible journey through the first 456 years of St. Augustine can be experiences at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center.
The St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, one of the most visited attractions on Florida’s Historic Coast features the new Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy exhibit which details St. Augustine’s shrimping history and the lives of the people who brought shrimp to the world.
In February and March 2022 at the Ximenez-Fatio House, history lovers can experience the new “I Lived Here, As Well- A Woman’s Story” tour which is a performance-style tour that takes guests on a journey through time and history, as seen through the eyes of the women who worked here; those invisible to the owners and guests.
Surfing has always been a favorite pastime on the beaches of Florida’s Historic Coast. There is a whole culture in this coastal community that can be explored at the newly opened St. Augustine Surf Culture Museum. Located in the historic Tovar House at the Oldest House Museum Complex, the interactive museum interprets local history stories through images, surf films, artifacts and more.
Great Eats!
New restaurants that opened in 2021 making a big splash include Otter's On The Water, located in the St. Augustine Shipyard, the Sainte George Restaurant brings a little European flair to St. Augustine’s historic district.
There is a lot to be said for Brunch on Florida’s Historic Coast, The Ancient City Brunch Bar on St. George Street serves delicious selections of bagels, pastries, scones - savory and sweet; the Roosevelt Room has made a name for itself for their extensive brunch and breakfast menu, and the 3 Palms Grille at The Yards at Ponte Vedra offers a destination for Sunday morning fun and fare.
Getting here just got a little easier for 2022
Florida’s Historic Coast remains an easy access drive destination, but there is great air service available via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), approximately 50 minutes north of St. Augustine and 30 minutes from Ponte Vedra, and Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) is approximately 50 minutes to the south. Both airports are serviced by all major carriers.
Elite Airways is offering service between Newark Liberty Airport and Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine. The nonstop jet service that is now operating weekly with arrivals to St. Augustine on Monday and Friday, and departures on Tuesday and Saturday.
For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com, become a fan on Facebook or call 1.800.653.2489.
