Woodhouse Spas partners with SMG to launch customer experience management program
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management program with Woodhouse Spas. The award-winning day spa franchise chose SMG for its ability to deliver actionable insights that elevate the guest experience by uniquely combining technology and professional services.
Founded in 2001, Woodhouse operates as a high-end day spa franchise that brings a resort experience to a neighborhood setting. The brand prides itself on providing its guests with a tranquil and transformational spa experience with well-appointed amenities, luxurious relaxation spaces, high-end retail and several signature services.
“As a premium service provider, we’re relentlessly focused on elevating the guest experience,” said The Woodhouse Day Spa Chief Operating Officer Susan Hern. “With SMG’s intuitive technology platform and hands-on professional services, our growing franchise network has the tools and insights it needs to continually improve the spa experience, increase guest loyalty and drive sustainable growth.”
With SMG’s customer experience management program, Woodhouse is capturing guest feedback at the location level. In combination with solicited feedback, the brand is using SMG’s digital comment card to capture unsolicited feedback. Consumer feedback is delivered in real time to the smg360® reporting platform, providing Woodhouse with a holistic view of the guest experience while role-based reporting and intuitive dashboards give franchisees anytime access to local guest feedback, areas for focus and targeted insights.
About Woodhouse Spas
Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With over 75 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experience regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.
About Service Management Group
SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change—helping organizations generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn and detractors, and drive operational efficiencies. Our unique software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback. To learn more about our customer, employee, and brand experience management (XM) solutions, visit www.smg.com.
Paul Arnhold
Service Management Group
+1 816-448-4517
parnhold@smg.com