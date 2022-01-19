Submit Release
Hofmeister comments on Governor's plan for substitute teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 18, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today made the following remarks after Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order concerning the need for substitute teachers.

We all agree it is best for schools to be open, and I appreciate that the governor has finally recognized this crisis. But we need caring, equipped teachers in classrooms and for the focus to be on learning. This gesture is a cup of water on a raging fire. 

The immediate problem is that we are in the middle of a tremendous surge, impacting more than schools. Oklahomans are seeing the ramifications of COVID in their workplaces, churches and families.

With the stroke of a pen, the governor could untie the hands of schools to mitigate spread and allow hospitals to increase capacity. The governor could immediately deploy the national guard to assist with school transportation and food services using millions of COVID relief dollars already in hand.

As the State Superintendent, I ask the governor to take meaningful action now."

