Lehigh County: Various Restrictions for UGI Utility Work

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Lower Macungie Twp. Road name:  Hamilton Boulevard Between:  Krocks Road and Broad Steet Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane shifting for UGI gas main work. Start date:  1/19/22 Est completion date:  1/19/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Bethlehem City Road name:  3rd Avenue Between:  North Street and Garrison Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Start date:  1/18/22 Est completion date:  2/18/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Fountain Hill Borough, City of Bethlehem Road name:  Broadway Between:  Norway Place and PA 378/Wyandotte Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Start date:  1/18/22 Est completion date:  5/31/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

