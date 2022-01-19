Symbol Security announces 300% revenue growth and sets the stage for its next phase of innovation & growth in 2022
With a 300% revenue growth rate in 2021, considerable product enhancements, and people growth planned in 2022, we couldn't be more thrilled about the progress we've made in such a short time”MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Security, a leading provider of SaaS-based cybersecurity awareness tools and customizable phishing simulation services has announced today that they have achieved an incredible 300% revenue growth and 350% customer acquisition growth rate in 2021 and has plans to accelerate that growth further in 2022
"With a 300% revenue growth rate in 2021, considerable product enhancements, and people growth planned in 2022, we couldn't be more thrilled about the progress we've made in such a short time" said Eric Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Channel at Symbol Security. “We have lofty goals for accelerated growth in 2022, and our continued investments in our Partner Community will be at the forefront of that effort”
"Since the formation of Symbol Security almost 4 years ago we have seen an amazing response from MSSP’s and vCISO’s who want better quality, and a more scalable approach to security awareness programs and phishing simulation services that hasn't existed in the market ” said Symbol Security President and Co-Founder, Craig Sandman, “We understand our Partners business models, and we understand the obstacles to reducing Human Cyber Risk, and we are addressing both directly with our solutions.”
Symbol’s Partner Programs will continue to be the center of the effort for Symbol in 2022. Symbol will soon be launching its next generation Partner Portal with a command center of revenue generating tools and will further invest in development of administrative efficiencies, automation, and integrations to allow for more profitable delivery of these services. Inquiries about Symbol’s Partner Program and Symbol’s offerings can be directed to sales@symbolsecurity.com
About Symbol Security
Symbol Security’s SaaS-based phishing simulation and training platform simulates real phishing attacks to users and reinforces learning through interactive training content - dramatically lowering the risks of users falling victim to phishing attacks that cause damaging data breaches. Symbol can be operated by company administrators with ease or leveraged by Managed Security Service Providers as part of their security offerings
