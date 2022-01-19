Avitus Orthopaedics and Lovell Join Forces to Provide a Unique Suction Curettage Solution to Federal Healthcare Systems
Avitus Orthopaedics and Lovell Government Services partnership will streamline government acquisition and serve veterans.PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services and Avitus Orthopaedics announce today that they have partnered to provide gold standard autologous bone and marrow harvesting solutions for Federal Healthcare Systems and the patient populations they serve. The Avitus® Bone Harvester is an FDA 510(k)-cleared, minimally invasive suction curettage technology. In just a few minutes, the Avitus® Bone Harvester enables surgeons to harvest up to 50cc of cancellous autograft plus additional non-diluted marrow for various orthopaedic procedures requiring bone graft.
In 2021, the Avitus® Bone Harvester technology received an expanded indication for use from the FDA; it is now additionally utilized to debride and capture infected, necrotic or diseased cancellous bone, such as in applications of osteomyelitis and cancellous bone tumors.
This versatile range of applications of the Avitus® suction curettage technology makes it a powerful tool in the armamentarium of orthopaedic and podiatric surgeons treating our veterans and military personnel across the U.S. Federal Healthcare System.
Lovell Government Services is Inc. 5000’s fastest growing privately held company in the Government Services category in 2021. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. As Avitus’ Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this unique solution to federal healthcare providers. The Avitus® Bone Harvester and Avitus® Pilot Hole Creator have been approved on the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) National Contract, V797D – 50450 as well as the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalogue (ECAT # SPE2DE-21-D-0013). The Avitus® products are pending addition to the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA # SP0200-16-H-0011). Listing products under Lovell’s contract vehicles allows a streamlined acquisition experience for purchasing departments while helping government customers meet their procurement goals for SDVOSBs.
“Lovell is very excited to partner with Avitus to make the Avitus Bone Harvester more easily available to all federal medical organizations. The Bone Harvester is a great example of cutting-edge medical device design implemented to solve unmet surgical challenges. Many Active-Duty Military members and Veterans will benefit from this new technology,” Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services and USMC Major (Ret.).
“Our team at Avitus is driven by a dedication and commitment to excellence, innovation, and solving unmet clinical needs to improve our universe,” says Neil Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Avitus Orthopaedics. “We are grateful to be partnering with the Lovell team to more widely offer our one-of-a-kind Avitus® Bone Harvester technology to our veterans and military members.”
About Avitus Orthopaedics
Avitus Orthopaedics is an exciting medical device company that has pioneered the Avitus® Bone Harvester, a product that is revolutionizing autografting for reconstructive orthopaedic surgeries as well as diseased bone debridement for bone infection and tumor applications. We are a group that is dedicated and committed to excellence, innovation, and solving unmet clinical needs to improve our universe. Our products will continue to be groundbreaking. We are a company that is about hustle, grinding, and taking relentless action to execute our goals. Learn more at www.avitusortho.com or contact sales@avitusortho.com.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest in life-saving technologies to the Federal Government.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
