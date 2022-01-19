Submit Release
FPT software signs strategic cooperation with Japan's True Data

VIETNAM, January 19 -  

Representatives of FPT Software's TDT at the online signing ceremony. — Photo courtesy of FPT 

HÀ NỘI — Trandata Technology Engineering JSC (TDT) of FPT Software signed a strategic cooperation agreement with True Data of Japan to develop data technology on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly promote business expansion and develop technology solutions by studying Vietnamese consumer consumption behaviour for Japanese products and forecasting the Vietnamese retail market.

True Data will spend a large strategic investment in Trandata to expand its data business, focusing on Big Data technology in the Vietnamese market.

Based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and FPT Software's technological qualification, the two sides will build a retail data platform, and provide data solutions for the retail industry.

These solutions will help participants of the retail market have access to comprehensive economic forecasts, along with datasets to help make data-informed business decisions.

Trandata has worked with local retailers to conduct surveys and analyse consumer behaviour. This is the basis for Trandata to help True Data gain deeper access to the industry's data source to create a single data source that reflects the current situation. VNS

