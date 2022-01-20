Blackhawk Floors Reveals Its Hardwood Floor Refinishing Process

One of Phoenix's best hardwood flooring companies has unveiled its refinishing process.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pablo Picasso once said, "Everything you can imagine is real." And refinishing floors is a real work of art. That's why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today revealed its hardwood floor refinishing process.

"Every wood is different, so the process might vary slightly depending on the wood you choose," said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors, a company that has completed more than 2,700 hardwood flooring projects.

According to The Washington Post, professionally refinishing wood floors is a labor-intensive process, but the key to a great result is selecting a reputable company with a solid hardwood floor refinishing process in place.

For example, the sanding process for a natural/no-stained wood floor includes moisture testing, vacuuming, sanding the floor flat and removing the finish, vacuuming, sanding, and vacuuming again.

"The next step in the process is to fill the floor if it's necessary," said Elquest. "This will be determined on a job-by-job basis and will be at the discretion of our professional hardwood floor refinishing team."

Elquest went on to note that the process moves on to sanding, vacuuming, buffing, and vacuuming again, followed by utilizing a tool that most industry professionals have heard of but have but never used - Tampico.

"This is one of our best-kept secrets," Elquest revealed before adding that the next step is to inspect the entire floor, dry tack, and sealer coat. Moving on in the process involves removing plastic.

"At this point, we will not be making any more dust," said Elquest. "We will often remove any unneeded plastic to eliminate all dust."

The final stretch of the hardwood floor refinishing process includes:

• Buff, Vacuum, Wet Tack

• Finish Coat

• Buff, Vacuum, Wet Tack Vacuum

• Final Finish Coat

• Final Inspection of the floor

"At this point, we remove all plastic, and the floor is ready for light foot traffic," Elquest said. "The finish used will determine how soon the furniture can be replaced and when normal foot traffic can resume."

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest said Blackhawk Floors' in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/about/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States