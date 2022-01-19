Blackhawk Floors Now Using VOC-Free Flooring Adhesives

One of the best hardwood flooring companies in Phoenix has added a new dimension to its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. today announced that it is now using VOC-free flooring adhesives.

Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors, explained that adhesives contribute to the successful installation and life of your floor.

“Once you’ve gathered environmental readings, acclimated the product, and we’ve talked about removing the current flooring, we’re ready for the adhesive,” said Elquest. “Choosing an adhesive is very important to us and your flooring project. Each year, we spend time extensively testing and researching to find a product we see as the best adhesive available, regardless of cost. If the adhesive fails, the floor fails.”

Blackhawk Floors, Inc., a company that has completed more than 2,700 hardwood flooring projects, according to Elquest, uses only proven products to ensure the best success possible.

“We have been using BONA adhesive for several years and have not had any issues with it,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “We are very confident in this product’s ability to perform.”

Those interested can discover more about how Blackhawk Floors is using VOC-free flooring adhesives.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest said Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

