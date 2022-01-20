Submit Release
Broadcast Tech Specialists offers Marketing for Marketeers

In a time of unattended trade shows, Broadcast Tech specialist RainDance Digital offers new augmented marketing expertise "Marketing for Marketeers".

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RainDance Digital, a global service provider of digital marketing expertise for the broadcast technology market, has announced the offering of Marketing for Marketeers. This new service is designed to augment existing marketing teams who are looking to bolster their marketing efforts with a part-time digital marketing specialist.

Digital marketing is a proven method for companies looking to enhance their inbound sales leads and brand awareness. It is known that most company buyers will carry out their own on-line research before procuring services or products, so it is important that companies are found easily online and in a favorable situation with certain search terms.

Mark Andrews Managing Director at RainDance Digital explains “Marketing for Marketeers is a cost-effective way of companies leveraging the power of digital marketing without investing in extra staff. It can be used in conjunction with your other marketing efforts and ultimately could be your number one method of finding new customers and projects. I have yet to find a salesperson that enjoys cold calling!”

Marketing for Marketeers is a remote service that is provided at an hourly rate with zero contractual lock in or a required minimum number of hours. RainDance will formulate a strategy that is customized to specific targets and goals for their clients.

RainDance claim that one of their unique propositions is their experience of the broadcast market with proven experience of helping start-up’s and other companies wishing to accelerate their growth. With a broadcast industry that is capitalizing on 5G, AI, Cloud and IP workflows to replace SDI, they are well positioned to help broadcast technology companies re-invent themselves and stand out. Especially in a time where trade show attendance is in its lowest ebb.

About RainDance Digital:- Based in the heart of Europe and serving a global audience, RainDance Digital provide digital marketing expertise for technology, broadcast and TV production companies wishing to scale-up their inbound sales lead generation strategy and improve brand awareness. RainDance also provide flexible sales freelance services for technology startups and companies wishing to open a European sales office without the initial legal overheads, costs and employment liabilities that such a venture would require.
https://rd-digitalmarketing.com/

For more information enquiry@rd-digitalmarketing.com

Mark andrews
RainDance Digital
enquiry@rd-digitalmarketing.com
