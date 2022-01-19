I89 SB UNDER THE PATCHEN RD OVERPASS

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB IN THE AREA OF THE WINOOSKI BRIDGE, SPECIFICALLY UNDER THE PATCHEN RD OVERPASS is experiencing delays due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173