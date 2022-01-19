Submit Release
FW: I89 SB UNDER THE PATCHEN RD OVERPASS

 

 

From: Bulger, Michelle Sent: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 9:15 AM To: Bulger, Michelle <Michelle.Bulger@vermont.gov> Subject: RE: I89 SB UNDER THE PATCHEN RD OVERPASS

 

ROADWAY HAS BEEN CLEARED AND IS BACK OPEN.

 

THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE AND DRIVE SAFELY

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB  IN THE AREA OF THE WINOOSKI BRIDGE, SPECIFICALLY UNDER THE PATCHEN RD OVERPASS  is  experiencing delays  due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173

 

I89 SB UNDER THE PATCHEN RD OVERPASS

