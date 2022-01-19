Florida Digital Service Announces $15.9 Million Investment in Strengthening State Cybersecurity

TALLAHASSEE, FL – n a landmark moment for Florida, Chief Information Officer (CIO) James “Jamie” Grant announced the Florida Digital Service (FL[DS]) has deployed $15.9 million in funding to support the State of Florida’s first ever enterprise cybersecurity initiative. With this funding, FL[DS] is launching a historic collaboration with more than 20 state agencies to provide enhanced, standardized threat protection and end user defense.

State CIO Grant elaborated, “This is a historic level of interagency collaboration on cybersecurity. With this step, we are creating the foundation for increasing Florida’s cybersecurity capabilities while also leveraging economies of scale. By purchasing as an enterprise, FL[DS] will save Florida taxpayers nearly 25 percent.”

FL[DS] will continue implementing additional enterprise cybersecurity initiatives in the months ahead, which will focus on establishing a cybersecurity operations center and implementing other recommendations made by the Florida Cybersecurity Task Force.

About FL[DS]

FL[DS] is dedicated to transforming the way government services are delivered to Floridians by providing a streamlined government technology experience. The FL[DS] team supports state agencies in cybersecurity protection of state resources and Floridians’ data, the implementation of data interoperability and automation projects for state agencies, and the oversight of state agency technology projects while managing the State Data Center and establishing the state’s first enterprise architecture. Innovation, transformation, and collaboration are the foundational elements of all FL[DS] projects and services.

About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

###