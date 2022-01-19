MAKE WAY FOR LLHOMD BEAUTY CARE-BLACK-OWNED AFFORDABLE SKIN AND HAIR CARE SOLUTIONS BRAND
LLHOMD is an affordable skin and hair brand made for women of color
LLHOMD Beauty Care is woven into the brand’s core with each letter representing me and my children’s name and reflecting our family values”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the multicultural beauty space has to make way for a new luxury and affordable beauty solutions brand, LLHOMD (pronounce lowm●d), Beauty Care. LLHOMD Beauty Care embraces beauty by providing luxury yet affordable hair and skin care solutions for women of color. Eliminating the frustration of the number of products it takes to achieve healthier skin and hair.
— Lorna Hawthorne, Co-Founder, LLOHMD Beauty Care
Fueled by a passion for hair and skin care and a desire to establish a niche brand of solution-based luxury products. LLHOMD Beauty Care products have natural ingredients to even out skin tone to minimize the signs of aging and provide solutions to achieve healthy skin and hair due to the lack of premium beauty products catering to women of color. The woman seeking gentle but effective natural products no matter your hair and skin type, style, or occupation.
“LLHOMD Beauty Care is woven into the brand’s core with each letter representing me and my children’s name and reflecting our family values: love yourself, live your best life with laughter, create your own happiness, be optimistic, be motivated, and be determined! Our mission through our beauty is to care for you like a member of our family.” - Lorna Hawthorne, Co-Founder, LLOHMD Beauty Care
To learn more about LLHOMD, visit https://www.llhomd.com/.
ABOUT LLHOMD BEAUTY CARE
LLHOMD Beauty Care is a Black family-owned beauty brand, the brainchild of successful entrepreneurs Lorna, Haywood, Omar, and Daren Hawthorne. Searching for products that kept her skin smooth, youthful, and vibrant, Lorna birthed the LLHOMD Beauty Care collection in her kitchen. LLHOMD believes your hair and skin deserve only the best. Products made with natural ingredients like pomegranate, prickly pear, aloe, avocado, lavender, and vitamins A, C, and E.
Nikkia McClain
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
+1 646-244-2140
nikkia@tenenicole.com
LLHOMD Beauty Care - Repair. Refresh. Rejuvenate.