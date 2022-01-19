What do Medical Conferences of the Future Look Like
G-Med's exclusive report provides a detailed analysis of medical conferences based on insights from the platform's 1.5 million physician-only global communityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What percentage of physicians prefer virtual and hybrid conferences as compared to physical? Or do you know which age group prefers the virtual model the most? (A hint that might surprise you: it’s not the millennials.)
Over the last two years, medical conferences have been upended in ways previously thought unimaginable. The G-Med (www.g-med.info) platform, however, has stayed on the forefront of this shift, directly influencing these shifting tides.
G-Med (www.g-med.info) introduced its Conference “Mini Communities” on our platform, whereby physicians interested in specific medical conferences are able to virtually connect to a portal directly within our platform.
The most important part that happens in conferences (aside from the lectures, of course) is everything else that happens between the lecturing; the in-between corridor meetings, the handshakes, introductions, etc. The virtual options of today simply don’t provide that networking option. The G-Med’s conference mini-communities does.
Within days of announcing our new communities, sponsors across every sector of the life science community lined up to support our mini-communities’ efforts. Our exclusive mini-communities have dedicated spaces for conferences such as the ASCO, ENDO, EHA, ADA and many others, with a myriad of knowledge and networking opportunities for physicians from all across the globe—all done in a completely virtual G-Med setting.
An endocrinologist from Spain wrote to us and stated “In contrast with traditional congresses, the virtual format allows me to attend all lectures and activities giving me the opportunity to have some of them repeated”.
To quote a neurologist from Greece; “There is a huge difficulty to be concentrated in your regular place of work. There is always something else that needs to be cared for. It is also difficult to contact people and exchange points of view in a virtual environment”.
The G-Med analysis team then studied the data we received within these mini-communities, with extremely interesting results that we compiled into a 17-page insights whitepaper.
Direct feedback for our mini communities from the physicians on our platform were outstanding and the entire G-Med content team is working tirelessly to ensure a myriad of 2022 conference mini-communities from across the spectrum of medical specialties.
Click here for the full report.
