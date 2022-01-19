Solar PV Junction Box Market Growth, Demand Analysis, Top Manufactures, Progression Status and Regional Forecast 2027
Global Solar PV Junction Box Market was valued at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2 Billion by 2027NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solar PV Junction Box Market was valued at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2 Billion by 2027 displaying an elevated CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). A comprehensive overview of the Solar PV Junction Box market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Solar PV Junction Box market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Solar PV Junction Box market. The Solar PV Junction Box market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Solar PV Junction Box market at the global and regional levels.
Market Overview
Key factors influencing the solar PV junction box market growth include the growing demand of electricity over the years due to industrialization in developing countries and increase per person use of electricity all over the globe. Other factors such as growing economy, increasing population and rapid urbanization are also creating a surge in the electricity demand. According to IEA’s semiannual electricity report, the global electricity demand is expected to grow 5% in 2020 and 4% in 2021, driven by the global economic recovery. The joint move towards renewable energy sources around the world is promoting the use of solar panels and other renewable sources of energy to acknowledge this increasing energy crisis. Installation of solar panels is increasing at a tremendous rate leading to the growth in solar PV junction box market. The number of solar panel installations in the United States grew from 13,484 installations in 2019 to 19,221 installations in 2020.
COVID-19 Impact
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of many industries which include manufacturing, education, agriculture, finance, healthcare, sports, education, food, and tourism. It also had a profound impact on the energy industry. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy demand decline in 2020 is the largest in the last 70 years. As compared to 2019, the global energy demand in 2020 declined by 6% which is a 7 times greater fall than the 2009 financial crisis. From 2015-2019, the mean electricity generation of 16 European countries dropped 9% (25 GW) in April 2020. Due to this the floating photovoltaic Solar Panels industry was also impacted as the developing projects were postponed and there wasn’t enough work force to complete the ongoing projects. However, the overall percentage of renewable energy usage increased by 15% (15 GW) during this time, this is an opportunity for renewable energy to increase in dominance during the post covid recovery.
Solar PV Junction Box market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Type, the market is primarily segmented into
• Potting PV Junction Box
• Non-potting PV Junction Box
By Application, the market is primarily segmented into
• Residential
• Commercial & Industrial
• Utilities
Solar PV Junction Box Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
The major players targeting the market includes
• GEESYS Technologies
• Targray
• Elcom International
• LEONI AG
• Zhejiang Zhonghuan Sunter PV Technology Co. Ltd
• Hosiden Corporation
• Jiangsu Tongling Electric Co., Ltd.
• Stäubli International AG
• VRM Energy Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd.
• TE Connectivity
Gemtek Products
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analysing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Solar PV Junction Box market. The leading players have been analysed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Solar PV Junction Box market?
• Which factors are influencing the Solar PV Junction Box market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Solar PV Junction Box market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Solar PV Junction Box market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Solar PV Junction Box market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
