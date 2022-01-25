Orient Software Releases a New Logo After 16 Years of Business Operation in Software Development Outsourcing
Orient Software is pleased to announce that it recently released a new logo after 16 years of business operation in the software outsourcing industry.
The new logo indicates that we are gearing up to take on new challenges and are ready to transcend clients to deliver the best software solutions.”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orient Software is pleased to announce that it recently released a new logo after 16 years of business operation in the software outsourcing industry.
— Øyvind Forsbak, Co-founder, and CTO of Orient Software.
The company was founded in 2005 to provide custom software development and IT staff augmentation services to the global market, including in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, and Singapore. For the last 16 years, the brand and logo have been recognized as the symbol of exceptional IT solutions and customer experience. Our professional profile has grown and evolved at an impressive rate. We have decided to refresh and renovate our logo to represent our new image, which is more dynamic and iconic. At the same time, we still maintain top-notch services and dedication to our customers.
In the updated logo, new details are added with great care to ensure those core elements are retained so that our new image remains familiar and recognizable to our clients, partners, and people. The new logo has been reworked to be bolder and more striking, bringing a vigorous and vibrant feel compared to the old logo. Along with that, the red dot is transformed into a 3D sphere that is livelier and more eye-catching. Furthermore, a symbolical touch was added to the “i” to make the dot appear magnetically drawn towards the sphere. Again, the primary color will be updated with grey, brighter red, and black. All these elements combined have resulted in a brand identity that is visually stronger, more modern stylistically, and better balanced graphically.
“Orient would like to stress our commitment to always stay up-to-date and competitive in the ever-evolving technology industry through this visual transformation. This vision has led us to accomplish tremendous growth and achievements over the years”, said Øyvind Forsbak, Co-founder, and CTO of Orient Software. “Additionally, the updated logo indicates that we are gearing up to take on new challenges and are ready to transcend clients to deliver the best software solutions”.
In tandem with the launch of our new logo, Orient has also successfully manifested its impressive growth by opening a brand-new office in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This office is to support the growing numbers of projects we have obtained this year and the rising demands from current clients. Orient also seeks to create a space where our developers can be inspired and empowered to reach their full potential and deliver astounding results for our clients. The office is added to the total of 8 bases worldwide with five offices in Vietnam, one in Japan, and one in Singapore.
We will update our online presence and all materials with the new logo and mail to our customers and partners about this change.
ABOUT ORIENT SOFTWARE
Orient Software is the leading software development company in Vietnam. With 17 years in outsourcing software development, Orient Software can be your trusted partner for IT solutions for your business.
We have over 350 experts in various technology fields and over 250 successful global projects, from AI to IoT, from web app to mobile app development. You can be assured that Orient Software can provide you with the best, affordable, and outstanding results for your projects, without compromises.
For more information, please visit https://www.orientsoftware.com/.
Thuong Tran
Orient Software
+84 28 3812 0101
Contact@orientsoftware.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Orient Software – New Logo Release.