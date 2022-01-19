NFT Workx Launch Virtual Gallery in the Metaverse
NFT company NFT Workx Ltd have launched a number of virtual galleries, showcasing their clients digital art in the Spatial Metaverse.
The Metaverse is a key part of our long term strategy and in showcasing our clients work to as many people as possible.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Workx Ltd, a specialist NFT Services company who represent Artists, Authors, Musicians, Photographers and Sport Clubs from around the world, today announces the launch of its first Virtual Gallery in the Metaverse.
— Adam Leese
NFT Workx have launched a number of NFT projects on popular marketplace Opensea over the last few months and are now looking to increase the exposure of their clients work within the Metaverse.
“The Metaverse is a key part of our long term strategy and in showcasing our clients work to as many people as possible. We chose Spatial as our first Metaverse mainly because we felt that it is a good starting point for people who are not yet familiar with this new world. Users can easily access our virtual galleries via their Phone as well as on their Desktop and of course VR Headsets...” said Adam Leese, Co-Founder of NFT Workx.
NFT Workx have created their main virtual gallery which has an impressive entrance of which it appears you can only arrive by boat, yacht or helicopter! The main gallery currently displays digital art from 4 of their client projects and even boasts an auditorium in the middle of the gallery which will be used for live talks from their artists and sports stars.
Visitors to the gallery are also able to ‘travel’ to 2 other smaller dedicated client galleries that offer a different design and ‘environment’ in which to view the digital artwork. There is even an artists workspace that you can visit during your journey.
Adjacent to the main gallery is the NFT Workx VIP Lounge which is only accessible by invite and will be used for special live events such as press conferences, live music, meet the artist and more.
“This is just the beginning of our journey into the Metaverse but so far it has been really exciting and hard work at the same time. Providing virtual gallery space for our clients in this way is something we really value and as we prepare to launch our own token and build our own marketplace, one of the key aspects will be offering our members and token holders specific benefits, and many of these will tie in with our offerings in the Metaverse...” said Adam Leese, Co-Founder of NFT Workx.
NFT Workx provide specialist NFT Services and represent Artists, Authors, Athletes, Musicians, Photographers and Sports Clubs from around the world. Their services aim to help artists enter the world of NFTs and maximise the opportunities that these new marketplaces offer.
Adam Leese
NFT Workx Ltd
info@nftworkx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NFT Workx Virtual Gallery Preview