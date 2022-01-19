The United Nations Welcomes Wishtree Technologies in its Global Compact Program

Wishtree affirms its presence as a leading technology partner in the UNGC initiative.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishtree Technologies LLP (hereinafter referred to as “Wishtree”), an end-to-end custom software development provider, is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact Program . It is a global initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals.The Global Compact Program aims to establish and align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and take actions that advance societal goals.Wishtree attended the events and training sessions organized by the UN as a part of this program post sharing a comprehensive letter committing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the UN.Wishtree has been the UN’s technology partner for years, which further helped the organization become a part of this program. Wishtree has built 60+ digital products and platforms for 10+ UN agencies to amplify its impact in achieving SDGs.Dilip Bagrecha, Wishtree’s Co-founder and Partner expressed on this occasion, “We see companies talking about empowering women and practicing gender equality. Wishtree has always believed that true empowerment lies within ourselves; and for that reason, we have consistently exercised fair opportunities, growth platform, and skill development throughout the organization. We want to make a difference in the world, and the change starts on our floor.”The UN Global Compact has formed a multi-year strategy to push global goals through local businesses, eventually driving awareness and action while adhering to the SDGs. In addition, the program is also a host to the UN Women WEPs Awards, in which the company participated having 38% women in the organization at the top management positions.Wishtree has collaborated with various UN agencies over the years to develop software applications for women’s overall safety. Just recently, Wishtree also signed a long term agreement with the UNFPA to build the mHSP application that focuses on women’s reproductive health. Moreover, the company has launched the “Mission Gender Equality” initiative to incorporate policies of women growth ranging from equal pay and opportunity, flexible working hours, maternity leaves, hygienic workplace interiors as well as policies against sexual harassment.About WishtreeWishtree Technologies LLP was founded in 2011 with a mission to empower all sizes and types of businesses with solutions running on the latest technology and digital transformation. Wishtree uses its expertise to expand the impact of Nonprofits and make a difference to the bottom line. The combination of services and engineering expertise makes them a unique, yet the best-fit technology partner for its customers. For more information, visit the company website.