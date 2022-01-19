Spektra Systems Successfully Completes SOC2 Type 1 Certification and GDPR Readiness
Spektra Systems announces its full compliance for SOC 2 Type 1 and GDPR, thereby securing the personal data of all users from misuse and exploitation
The achievement of these privacy and security measures reinforces Spektra’s commitment to the security, availability, compliance and processing integrity of our platforms.”REDMOND, WA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems, a partner-focused cloud & technology solutions company, announces that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type 1 audit and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness.
— Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Founder at Spektra Systems
Spektra’s three products CloudLabs, CSP Control Center & SaaSify is constantly helping organizations of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation journey and continue innovating.
SOC 2 is considered the gold standard for security compliance for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. SOC 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, encompassing the security, availability, and confidentiality of all customer data.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information.
Spektra’s commitment towards GDPR & SOC 2 serves to support individual rights and assures only the best practices all while handling personal data safely and securely.
A number of measures and steps were undertaken to ensure Spektra Systems’ compliance to GDPR and SOC 2 Type 1. During mid-2021, Spektra signed up with Deloitte to perform GDPR & SOC2 audit. Over the span of 5 months, Deloitte conducted examination in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) & the European Union for General Data Protection Regulation.
There were about 90 controls defined for which Spektra provided all the required evidence & specimens. On Dec 6, 2021, Spektra successfully completed the audit and received the Compliant Status Report from the auditors.
AICPA establishes reporting structure that defines benchmarks for customer and user data management. These benchmarks are constructed on five Trust Services Criteria - privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity. With this compliance status, Spektra assures.
• Worldwide clients’ personal data is always secure.
• Provide transparent insights about risk and security posture, vendor management, internal controls governance, regulatory oversight, etc.
In today’s environment, trust and security are a top priority. With the successful completion of these audits, customers at CloudLabs, C3, and SaaSify can feel confident that their data is protected with the highest level of security and compliance so that they can focus on what they do best.
Furthermore, the GDPR & SOC 2 compliance improves alignment with evolving technology. It instills deeper trust among Spektra’s clients and minimizes their data maintenance costs. As a result of being GDPR & SOC 2 compliant, arbitrary decisions cease to exist, as companies cannot make decisions based on individual data alone. Spektra has taken all the necessary steps to be continuously compliant and responsible, therefore ensuring a sense of comforting security amongst employees, clients, and business contacts.
This is a significant achievement, requiring significant financial and resource commitment towards Security & Compliance. Spektra Systems is currently going through SOC 2 Type 2 audit and have plans to complete CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) along with other security & compliance measures in 2022.
Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513
press@spektrasystems.com