UGC warns students that degrees taken by franchisee ed-tech companies may be not valid : Dr.Prakash Bhosale
According to UGC guidelines, higher education institutions aren't permitted to run Open and Distance Learning or online programs under franchise agreements.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a good reason behind the education ministry encouraging students to cross check edtech companies before enrolling for education courses, said Dr.Prakash Bhosale
While talking at Distance learning center Dr. Prakash Bhosale said that there is a good reason behind recent notification of UGC regarding Distance education on franchisee model started like mushrooms around . Notification said that Higher education institutions aren't permitted to run Open and Distance Learning or online programs under franchise agreements.
The University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education have cautioned their affiliated universities and institutes not to run distance education and online mode teaching courses in partnership with Education technology companies. According to UGC guidelines, no 'franchisee' agreement is allowed. UGC and AICTE have also instructed the students and parents to check the accreditation status of that program on their websites before taking admission in any course.
According to UGC guidelines, higher education institutions aren't permitted to run Open and Distance Learning or online programs under franchise agreements. They will be responsible for their own programs." However, the UGC has been notified that some education technology companies are advertising in newspapers, social media and on television that they offer degrees and diplomas via Open Distance Learning and online mode in association with some universities and institutions recognized by the UGC.''
Action would be taken against such education technology companies, according to the UGC Secretary. These companies use online platforms to provide education. The AICTE has also warned against the use of 'franchise' agreements between educational institutions and education technology companies. A recent advisory from the education ministry encouraged parents and students to do their homework before enrolling and paying for education technology courses. Hereafter students and parents must be aware of themselves before taking admission via edtech companies online or their degree may be not valid .
Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a renowned educational columnist and writer who delivers many lectures on online education to various entrepreneurs, corporate employees, Student groups in Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Bbg ebranding business consult
+91 80970 27355
email us here
Bbg ebranding
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn