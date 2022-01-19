Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,991 in the last 365 days.

Small and Medium business can now use the LeadAngel Lead to Account Matching and Routing platform

Lead to Account Matching Platform

LeadAngel announces release of its “Professional Edition” of Lead to Account matching and Lead Routing platform.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and Medium business can now automate their lead management the same way big corporations and enterprise do, at a fraction of the cost.

B2B sales organizations have a fundamental need to match incoming leads to account and route them accordingly. While big corporations have been able to develop in-house solution, or purchase enterprise grade solutions from vendors like LeadAngel, small and medium businesses struggle to find any solution at all. Automated lead to account matching, lead routing and data cleansing not only saves valuable sales operations hours and money, but also leads to increase in pipeline. Studies show that leads responses with-in first 5 min of inbound inquiry increases the conversion probability by 78%.

Effective Jan 24, 2022, SMB will have an option to subscribe to LeadAngel’s newly introduced professional edition. The professional edition offers the most common set of features SMB use. This includes data cleansing and maintenance module as well. Any SMB organization with less than 250,000 records (lead plus) can use the professional edition for one flat fee paid annually. Contact us at sales@leadangel.com or visit our website www.leadangel.com/editions/ for further details.

About LeadAngel: LeadAngel is a Sunnyvale, a CA-based company offering services in Lead Routing, Marketing Segmentation, and Lead to account matching. We use a set of complex rules, dictionary and machine learning to deliver business results. Our products are integrated with major marketing automation systems and CRM, as well as designed to work standalone using web services for custom use cases. We offer free demos of our premium product as well as 15 day free trials. Please reach out to sales@leadangel.com with any questions.


Deepak Kumar
LeadAngel
+1 4083726077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Small and Medium business can now use the LeadAngel Lead to Account Matching and Routing platform

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.