Small and Medium business can now use the LeadAngel Lead to Account Matching and Routing platform
LeadAngel announces release of its “Professional Edition” of Lead to Account matching and Lead Routing platform.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and Medium business can now automate their lead management the same way big corporations and enterprise do, at a fraction of the cost.
B2B sales organizations have a fundamental need to match incoming leads to account and route them accordingly. While big corporations have been able to develop in-house solution, or purchase enterprise grade solutions from vendors like LeadAngel, small and medium businesses struggle to find any solution at all. Automated lead to account matching, lead routing and data cleansing not only saves valuable sales operations hours and money, but also leads to increase in pipeline. Studies show that leads responses with-in first 5 min of inbound inquiry increases the conversion probability by 78%.
Effective Jan 24, 2022, SMB will have an option to subscribe to LeadAngel’s newly introduced professional edition. The professional edition offers the most common set of features SMB use. This includes data cleansing and maintenance module as well. Any SMB organization with less than 250,000 records (lead plus) can use the professional edition for one flat fee paid annually. Contact us at sales@leadangel.com or visit our website www.leadangel.com/editions/ for further details.
About LeadAngel: LeadAngel is a Sunnyvale, a CA-based company offering services in Lead Routing, Marketing Segmentation, and Lead to account matching. We use a set of complex rules, dictionary and machine learning to deliver business results. Our products are integrated with major marketing automation systems and CRM, as well as designed to work standalone using web services for custom use cases. We offer free demos of our premium product as well as 15 day free trials. Please reach out to sales@leadangel.com with any questions.
