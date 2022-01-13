Advanced Lead to Account Matching Algorithm with LeadAngel
LeadAngel announces the release of its upgraded lead to account matching (aka Fuzzy Matching algorithm) to boost B2B Sales efficiency.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released matching algorithm enables customers to not only at-will configure match rules, but also provides mechanism to incorporate tie-breakers, define custom match rules, account filters, must match criteria and more. Customers can now also provide real-time feedback to the matched records, and the feedback is stored in LeadAngel platform for future matches. The feedback is stored and applied at customer account level.
B2B Sales is hard, and Sales Operations professional often struggle to provide efficient processes due to data inconsistencies. This is even more so when unstructured or unrelated data is fed into the CRM. Sales operations is tasked to manually cleanup the data and map it against correct account, even manually dedupe it against existing lead or contact in order to route to the correct sales person. In some organization, the entire process can take as much as 2 weeks. LeadAngel’s lead to account matching algorithm, along with its data management and routing platform completes the task in a matter of few minutes.
LeadAngel’s data de-dupe platform runs unattended. With real time data dedupe, data matching (leads and contacts against account), and auto conversion of leads into contact/account, B2B sales operations can now target and communicate more effectively, while keeping the database clean, and the low costs operational cost.
About LeadAngel: LeadAngel is a Sunnyvale, a CA-based company offering services in Lead Routing, Marketing Segmentation, and Lead to account matching. We use a set of complex rules, dictionary and machine learning to deliver business results. Our products are integrated with major marketing automation systems and CRM, as well as designed to work standalone using web services for custom use cases. We offer free demos of our premium product as well as 15 day free trials. Please reach out to sales@leadangel.com with any questions.
