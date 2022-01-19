St. Albans // Crash // UPDATE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203009 & 21A203011
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: August 8 2021 at 0629 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dandurand Rd. & Barnum Rd.
VIOLATION: Aggravated operating without owners consent
ACCUSED: Tyler Dragon
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: Andrew Godin
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
INITIAL SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 8, 2021 at 0630 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle theft from Dandurand Rd. in Franklin. Andrew Godin indicated that his 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was taken from his property sometime between 0500 hours the morning of 8/8/21. At 0638 hours, a crash was reported at Barnum Rd. by Messier Rd in Franklin with the same vehicle that was reported stolen minutes prior. At this point in the investigation it is unknown who took the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at 8025245993.
UPDATED SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Dragon of Sheldon, VT as his DNA was found on the airbag of the crashed vehicle. He was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 1, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Aggravated operation without owners consent.
COURT ACTION: YES
DATE/TIME: February 1, 2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior