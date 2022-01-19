St. Albans // Crash // UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203009 & 21A203011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: August 8 2021 at 0629 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dandurand Rd. & Barnum Rd.

VIOLATION: Aggravated operating without owners consent

ACCUSED: Tyler Dragon

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: Andrew Godin

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

INITIAL SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 8, 2021 at 0630 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle theft from Dandurand Rd. in Franklin. Andrew Godin indicated that his 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was taken from his property sometime between 0500 hours the morning of 8/8/21. At 0638 hours, a crash was reported at Barnum Rd. by Messier Rd in Franklin with the same vehicle that was reported stolen minutes prior. At this point in the investigation it is unknown who took the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at 8025245993.

UPDATED SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Dragon of Sheldon, VT as his DNA was found on the airbag of the crashed vehicle. He was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 1, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Aggravated operation without owners consent.

COURT ACTION: YES

DATE/TIME: February 1, 2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior