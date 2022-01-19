Axiom Partners kick-off 2022 with the purchase of Cannock EDR as it executes its buy and build strategy
Axiom Partners announced last week the acquisition from DAS Holdings of Cannock financial, a company active in developing and distributing credit solutions.
"It follows then that an M&A can be seen in a cultural sense as a complex social context for understanding people," Axiom now has responsibility across a group with more than 3,000 employees.”AMSTERDAM, HOLLAND, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiom Partners group touches one billion in just 18 months after it acquires Cannock EDR, the largest credit management organisation in the Netherlands.
Cannock with an annual turnover of EUR 32 million will join the Axiom stable with immediate effect from Das Holdings. It gives Axiom Partners the perfect start to 2022 staying well ahead of ambitious targets after the De Staffing Groep transaction.
Axiom Partners is set to drive more acquisitions and consolidation across Europe to consolidate the buy and build strategy as the Group closes the latest deal.
Axiom, a fast-growing private investment house, announced last week the acquisition from DAS Holdings of Cannock financial, a company active in developing and distributing credit solutions with an annual turnover of 32m euros.
Under the leadership of Charismatic Founder Guus Franke, Axiom Partners, the investment house has enjoyed accelerated success over the past 18 months and has bought leading Dutch recruitment and staffing company De Staffing Group ($400m+) a few months before the transaction of Cannock EDR (undisclosed).
Axiom Partners has become aggressive in its acquisition model to drive growth within the Group above the minimum 15% yr. on year set by Mr Franke that has initially been concentrated in the Netherlands. However, larger acquisition targets will be Axiom's strategy for 2022.
As a result of the recently acquired DSG integration, and thanks to significant investments into facilities and organisational change, DSG is now becoming recognised as a leader in its sector, offering customers a broad range of technical recruitment solutions and proprietary solutions; this positioning, especially in the staffing & recruitment sector, has allowed the company to grow, by gaining market share with more confidence from local & international clients.
Guus Franke, Founder of Axiom, believes understanding the people and personalities of companies and targets is hugely important. In a recent interview by Benjamin Laker with *Forbes, Mr Franke stated
"It follows then that an M&A can be seen in a cultural sense as a complex social context for understanding people," Axiom now has responsibility across a group with more than 3,000 employees. The buying strategy is for acquisitions to complement businesses already in the Group to capitalise on synergies and cross-pollination.
Axiom's growth targets will be helped by larger acquisition targets significantly to fuel growth, as well as a global playing field opportunities to drive growth through investment and innovation and leverage Axioms strong purchasing power in emerging markets.
Mr Franke states
"It is with great pride that I look back at the last two years, in which the Axiom Partners achieved important milestones. I, therefore, want to thank our current partners on all levels and our amazing staff for the dedication and determination in achieving such ambitious targets, also considering the difficulties brought by this historical moment we are living in.
'We have ambitious plans over the next couple of years that will be even more exciting, considering our willingness to make Axiom Partners compete at an international level. and we are convinced that with Axiom, we will be able to achieve such goals because our partners and staff share the same fundamental corporate and entrepreneurial values, which are the ones that make a firm unique." 'Make things happen.'
About Axiom Partners
Axiom Partners is an Private equity investor with offices in Zurich, Amsterdam and London. The Swiss private equity organization works with and for institutional investors, asset managers and international banks. In addition to providing advice, Axiom is actively involved in various organizations as a professional investor. Axiom recently acquired the Dutch De Staffing Groep (DSG) (annual turnover 450 million euros). Axiom Partners currently manages more than one billion euros in turnover. The Axiom team has many years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, among others, and has an extensive international network in the financial world, including banks and institutional investors. In addition to investments in Switzerland and Germany, Axiom Partners pursues a strategy according to the buy & build principle, in staffing and in the
financial sector. Management does not rule out investments in new sectors for the foreseeable
future.
*references
De Staffing Groep - https://www.destaffinggroep.nl/
Axiom Partners - https://axiompartners.eu/
Cannock Holdings - https://www.cannock.nl/
Forbes - https://www.forbes.com/sites/benjaminlaker/2021/11/19/key-advice-for-leaders-completing-mas-in-2022/?sh=75823ab91efe
