Tamino Minerals Acquires Lithium claims in the State of Sonora, Mexico

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON - Tamino Minerals, Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, (“Tamino” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: TINO), www.taminomineralsinc.com Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce the Company has signed an agreement with Minera El Mundo, SA de CV to acquire Substantial Lithium Claims located in Sonora.
Management has been eager to begin its expedition into the Green Metals arena and has made the acquisition of Lithium properties its top priority. The addition of Lithium to its business model is natural as the company's Management and geologists have been studying the market for decades. Management has access to 50,000 ha and an agreement has been finalized. We are interested in top quality, progressive operations, generating a positive impact for shareholders as well as in the local communities in which we will operate.
Tamino Minerals has hired Minera El Mundo SA de CV www.mineraelmundo.com, a private company with substantial knowledge regarding Lithium Properties in Mexico and Peru. The Company will provide Technical Data and Business Development to drive Tamino Minerals, Inc. growth. Tamino Minerals recently secured a large, non-dilutive financing and the company has entered what is now commonly phrased as the "white gold" market with the proceeds.
According to Pedro Villagran-Garcia, CEO of Tamino Minerals," The price of lithium will only escalate as the trending EV growth eventually dominates fossil fuel vehicles. We are only at the beginning of the race to supply Lithium to the major manufacturers and Sonora is a great Geographical fit for customers such as Tesla's new Texas division. Investment money is flowing into the sector and Tamino Mineral's will be known as a premier player in the Lithium industry within the next 6-12 months as its network of financiers is demanding in."
“With an eye on the future, will also continue gathering additional rights in other locations, as circumstances permit, by expanding our horizons to Central Sonora too,” continued Mr. Villagran-Garcia. “It is my goal to leverage decades-long experience in this industry and to harness emerging industry trends.”
TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for Gold, Silver, Copper and Lithium within a prolific Precious Metals and Mineral producing State, Sonora.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
