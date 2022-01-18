Tamino Minerals, Inc. Provides Corporate Update -2022-
The Company recently reported its entry into the pursuit of producing lithium
Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamino Minerals Inc. (the “Company”) became compliant with the Pink Current Information protocol during 2021, successfully achieving an important milestone. The Company is now interested in moving to a higher reporting tier, the OTCQB.
The Company recently reported its entry into the pursuit of producing lithium, which is an important mineral in the transition to renewable energy. Tamino is strongly desires to enter the high-growth EV battery metals arena, as it is a nascent industry. We plan to make an important announcement of an acquisition of a lithium company with important lithium holdings. As mentioned by industry experts, “greening the global economy” will require a significantly larger amount of natural resources. For the earth to win the war against carbon emissions or continue to promote the use of fossil fuels, improving the performance and the output of the metal mining sector is a key to resolving it favorably.
The Company is definitely planning to start the exploration of its targets in the near future as it is planning to complete a financing in the next few days that will allow it to start to explore its objectives and successfully drill the ones that are of greatest priority in order to complete a bankable feasibility study.
Our alliance with Here to Serve Holding Corp, stock symbol “HTSC,” remains strongly in place, where HTSC has repeatedly made the commitment of helping us keep current in our financial reporting. HTSC is also focused on the mining of EV battery metals to drive low-cost carbon out of the economy. HTSC believes that its ownership of 45 million shares of the Company, provides its investors with significant upside exposure to lithium, which HTSC holds an indirect beneficial interest.
Tamino’s copper-gold porphyry is a recent acquisition. The company has begun the preparation of an environmental impact study. Our environmental advisors have been adamant on the completion of this document so that we can proceed to drill the site.
The project is drill target ready. We will provide additional details such as location and the size of the exploration budget in the near future.
The Company’s claims hold close to 6,000 hectares. We are planning to negotiate several claims within the area of interest and substantially increase our land positioning.
During 2016 Tamino Minerals, Inc. started a legal procedure against an individual in the country of Mexico. The legal fight is currently entering into a new stage as the arm of the World Trade Organization, WTO, known as the International Chamber of Commerce, ICC, is currently under arbitration and will continue with its proceedings as planned. We will provide additional updates as we make progress on this important aspect that has the attention of several institutions around the globe.
Our main goal is to immediately jump start our exploration programs on our various projects and consistently deliver results. For this purpose, the company has retained a qualified geologist in order to produce a NI 43-101 Report.
The company will make further announcements on its other project as progress is made on this specific matter.
Gold
Gold has always been a valuable investment and a hedge against inflation, which has been recorded above 7% as prices increased solidly in December of last year, the highest in the last 4 decades. The Federal Reserve is planning a rate increase in March 2022. Global geopolitical instability has also become an important factor impacting the price of gold.
We foresee a significant opportunity as gold prices are projected to surge past $2,000 an ounce at the end of this year. As gold prices begin to trend upwards, we believe investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies with mineral rights that include gold.
TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for gold, silver, copper and lithium within a prolific precious metals and mineral producing state, Sonora.
On behalf of the Board,
Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
