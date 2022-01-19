Project N95 Applauds White House Mask Distribution Decision
Project N95 Applauds White House Mask Distribution Decision
We support the White House’s decision to provide N95s free of charge to Americans. This is an unprecedented move to help protect the American public”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National not-for-profit 501(c) (3) group Project N95 said on Wednesday that it was pleased to learn of the Biden Administration’s efforts to help Americans upgrade their respiratory protection to NIOSH-certified N95 respirators, the gold standard in respiratory protection. The Biden Administration is making 400 million non-surgical N95 from the Strategic National Stockpile available for free at federal community health centers and tens of thousands of retail pharmacies.
— Anne Miller, Executive Director Project N95
Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller made the following statement:
“We support the White House’s decision to provide N95s free of charge to Americans. This is an unprecedented move to help protect the American public. In the beginning of the pandemic, when quality N95s were in short supply, our focus was on getting those masks to healthcare workers first. We now make high-quality masks available to anyone, to provide protection regardless of their ability to pay. Despite temporary supply chain issues affecting some makers, there is now no shortage of these masks, thanks to a robust domestic manufacturing sector. Access to them has not been universal, however, due to cost and lack of awareness.”
Project N95 looks forward to the details of the plan. Project N95 will continue to supply vetted, protective masks to Americans and continue to distribute them in local communities to people in need. The Project will also continue to provide educational resources about how to choose, don and reuse an N95.
For more information or assistance purchasing PPE and tests, please contact Project N95 via email at shop@projectn95.org or call us at (205) 528-3060.
*National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health
-# # # -
Media contacts:
Jana Sanchez
469-396-2048 - media only
press@projectn95.org
About Project N95
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 12 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer or donate.
Jana L Sanchez
Project N95
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other