Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Discusses Senate Bill 765

JEFFERSON CITY – Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, presented Senate Bill 765 to the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee for consideration. The legislation increases the penalties associated with killing or injuring a police dog.

