JEFFERSON CITY – Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, presented Senate Bill 765 to the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee for consideration. The legislation increases the penalties associated with killing or injuring a police dog.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Discusses Senate Bill 765
January 19, 2022, 02:03 GMT
