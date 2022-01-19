New Leadership Programs for 2022 - The Year of the Leader
Our new series of leader-to-leader podcasts, webinars and workshops are designed to answer questions with timely, relevant, fresh and practical solutions-straight from leaders who have seen them work”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When leaders get better, everyone gets better. That’s why Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is declaring 2022 as the “Year of the Leader.” For more than 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt has helped hundreds of C-Suite executives achieve strategic growth and measurable results by providing their teams with solutions to improve physician engagement and retention; minimize leakage; maximize network utilization; grow market share; and grow strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
But most leaders have little time to access the executive resources they need, themselves. Recognizing their universal appetite to connect with - and learn from - their colleagues, Tiller-Hewitt is introducing new peer-to-peer forums that make it easy for busy executives to tap into effective solutions to their toughest challenges.
“As their trusted advisor, the #1 question we’re asked by the best healthcare leaders comes in two forms: ‘What are you seeing in other parts of the country?’ or ‘What are others doing to overcome this particular challenge?’,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MHA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “Our new series of leader-to-leader podcasts, webinars and workshops are designed to answer those questions with timely, relevant, fresh and practical solutions - straight from the leaders who have seen them work.”
Leadership Lens Podcast Series
This on-demand series is perfect for busy leaders who enjoy the lively, casual podcast format. Each podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and awesome lessons learned - plus some jaw-dropping stories - about their experiences leading organizations in these challenging times.
Leadership Webinar Series
The need to recover profitable business and market share is more important – and more challenging – than ever as the unprecedented disruption of the pandemic enters year three. Each of the 2022 bi-monthly Leadership Webinar Series events will focus on specific solutions to one of the toughest strategic growth barriers: staffing shortages, physician turnover, provider and leader burnout, access chokepoints, limited service line capacity and lack of effective execution. Leaders from organizations across the U.S. will join the Tiller-Hewitt team as featured co-speakers to demonstrate the best practices and practical solutions that are working.
Outreach and Physician Liaison Team Leader Training
Leveraging the success of Tiller-Hewitt’s signature Make-it-Matter training series for physician liaisons and outreach professionals, the “manager’s only” curriculum piloted in 2021 will continue in 2022. The two-day training workshops enable those who lead – or aspire to lead – outreach teams to experience live instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises they can immediately implement to improve strategic growth performance of their teams. Participant evaluations consistently rate the workshops with perfect scores for content and the value of connecting with others who lead outreach teams from across the U.S.
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:

For more than 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture.
