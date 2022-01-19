Stargaze Entertainment Group (STGZ) CEO resigns and enters into an Agreement to recoup the assets that he had brought
Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:STGZ)PLATTSBURGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCPK: STGZ), Stargaze Entertainment group (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ). The company has entered into an Agreement whereas Stephen Brown has resigned as Chairman/CEO of STGZ and has taken with him the assets/projects that he had brought and/or developed while at Stargaze Entertainment Group: www.hummtoken.com, www.autorebooks.com, www.vidnettv.com and Music Publishing Projects. President Tony Green has resumed the position of Chairman/CEO immediately. Stephen Brown has returned his 350,000,000 issued shares to STGZ and will be reimbursed an undisclosed amount as settlement in full. Both Tony Green and Stephen Brown would like to wish one another much success in their future endeavors and are pleased do say they have parted ways in a very amicable manor. “After many discussions with Mr. Green, I came to the realization that my plate was very full with being the CEO of two other public companies and Stargaze Entertainment Group would be better served with this new plan”, said Stephen Brown.
About Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.
Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (STGZ) is an entertainment company focused on the creation, production and distribution of original and licensed media content of music, film and television.
