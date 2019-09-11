Stargaze Entertainment Group announces its continued commitment in the development of its digital platform STARFLIC.COM.

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:STGZ)

We are now back on track and working diligently to complete STARFLIC.COM with the goal to launch it in the early spring of 2020.” — Tony Green

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. announces its continued commitment in the development of its digital distribution platform and online entertainment center, STARFLIC.COM.



PLATTSBURG, NY, September 11, 2019 — Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (Pink Sheets: STGZ), an entertainment production and distribution company, announced today its continued commitment to finalizing the development of its digital distribution platform and online entertainment center, STARFLIC.COM.

STARFLIC.COM is designed to be the digital distribution arm of STARGAZE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC and is set up to distribute original content created and produced by the Company as well as content provided by other various producers and suppliers. This includes movies, television series and shows as well as music and digital games.

“Though we’ve had some major setbacks in the construction and development of STARFLIC.COM, I can happily say that we are now back on track and working diligently to complete this amazing digital platform with the goal to launch it in the early spring of 2020. In the meantime we are preparing STARFLIC.COM for beta testing which should take place during the first quarter of 2020”, announced Mr. Tony Green, President and CEO of STGZ. “Building the STARFLIC.COM platform has been a challenging endeavor. It has been a complex undertaking and much more time consuming than we had expected. But we are tirelessly working hard to iron out all the bugs so that when we do finally launch this innovative digital platform there will be no turning back. STARFLIC.COM will soon become a reality.”



About Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (STGZ) is an entertainment company focused on the creation, production and distribution of original and licensed media content of music, film and television.

About STARFLIC.COM

STARFLIC.COM is an online media distribution platform owned by STARGAZE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, forward-looking statements relating to the company’s financial prospects and other projections of its performance, the existence of new market opportunities and interest in the company’s products and solutions, and the company’s ability to increase its revenue and regain profitability by capitalizing on these new market opportunities and interest and introducing new products and solutions. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are changes in demand for the company’s products, new and changing technologies, and the company’s ability to compete effectively with other companies. These and other factors discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, Inc., and others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and business performance as of the date of this release, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.



CONTACT:

Mr. Tony Green, President & CEO

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.

tg@stargazeentertainmentgroup.com

investors@stargazeentertainmentgroup.com

Tel. 646-741-9688



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.