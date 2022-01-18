Submit Release
Required Instruction in the History of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Passes First Committee

FLORIDA, January 18 -  

TALLAHASSEE – Today, Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) unanimously passed “The Required Instruction in the History of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders” (AAPI) through its first committee of reference. This bill will require a specific curriculum component covering the history of AAPI and their contributions to American society.

 

“The passage of this bill serves as an important first step in combatting misinformation and discrimination around Asian cultures. Education is key to creating a more inclusive and understanding society where we all can appreciate one another,” said Stewart.

 

The bill would help to address a missing component of American history by placing the requirement for instruction in statute alongside other requirements, including: African American history, the study of Hispanic contributions, and the contributions of women. The bill’s next stop will be the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, chaired by Senator Broxson.

 

“The recent rise in anti-Asian American violence is alarming.  We are concerned for the safety of our children and senior citizens.  SB 490 and HB 281 will act as a preventive measure against future hate for our community.  Asian American history is American history.” Mimi Chan – State Lead Make Us Visible Florida.

 

 

