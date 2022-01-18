Numerous opportunities for Islanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week

CANADA, January 18 - Health PEI is reminding eligible Islanders of the hundreds of vaccination appointments still available this week at clinics across the province for first, second or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated appointments for children.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments for the remainder of this week:

Wednesday, January 19 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8:30am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 130 available appointments • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive (8am – 12pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive (1pm – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Thursday, January 20 • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 73 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 1pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 15 available appointments Friday, January 21 • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive (8am – 12pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 51 available appointments • O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Drive (1pm – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 35 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 21 available appointments

Saturday, January 22 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8:30am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 179 available appointments • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 51 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 16 available appointments • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm)

Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 6 months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines

