Plunkett Raysich Architects Promotes Devin Kack to Partner
Kack joins ownership group of 86 year-old design firm
I appreciate that the projects I work on build a better tomorrow, strengthen a community, and prepare the next generation. I am lucky to work with inspirational leaders”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announced the promotion of Mr. Devin Kack, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP to equity Partner., effective January 1, 2022.
— Devin Kack
In 2005, as a graduate student, Kack was encouraged to apply for PRA’s annual design scholarship and join the firm as an intern by his professor John Holz, who was also a partner at PRA. Kack influenced a number of projects in this early role and distinguished himself through his intense work ethic, constant smile and inquisitive collaborative style.
Kack progressed from design intern to full-time Project Designer (2007), to Associate (2015), Senior Associate (2019) and now partner (2022).
“He approaches teamwork in the truest sense, and always asks ‘What are your thoughts if we tried it like this…’ never forcing his ideas upon clients or project teams,” noted partner Nicholas Kent. Managing Partner Scott Kramer added, “His style of collaboration has helped him to quickly gain client confidence and work within project teams very effectively.”
Kack has contributed to a wide variety of notable Civic, Senior Living, and Education projects including Pleasant Prairie Fire Station No. 1, the Cottages at Cedar Run, and Karcher Middle School. He is currently supporting communities through his work within the Civic and Education Studios, and is leading efforts in multiple states.
“I appreciate that the projects I work on build a better tomorrow, strengthen a community, and prepare the next generation. I am incredibly lucky to work with such inspirational leaders to enact change within their communities by bringing their vision to life,” Kack said. “At times I help steady a community or provide new opportunities for their future. It is very important work and I love that I can be a part of that every day.”
Within the firm, Kack has taken on a larger role bonding PRA staff, even when separated into several offices and the pandemic. “As OnePRA, we now collaborate more than ever through our internal educational opportunities, learning moments, studio meetings, social events and the ever-popular PRAsenting series called ‘Escape-The-Silo,’” said Kack. “This people focus gives me a unique view of the pulse of PRA, and a connection to what really matters in life: The relationships we build.”
Feel free to contact Devin directly to discuss projects, education, or the evolution of learning environments. Learn more about him at PRA’s website, his Linkedin Profile, or by visiting with him at our Milwaukee Office.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, specializes in architectural planning and design of healthcare, religious, residential, corporate/commercial, education, senior living, federal, civic, animal health, dental, and hospitality facilities. The firm has been in business for over 85 years and has offices in Milwaukee, WI., Madison, WI., Sarasota, FL., and Austin, TX. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, or Twitter
Mike Bahr
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 414-410-2975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn