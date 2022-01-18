Plunkett Raysich Architects Promotes Mike Bahr to Partner
Bahr joins ownership group of 86 year-old design firm
The partners and teams now stop into our area to bounce around ideas... Our small marketing studio has evolved to become a knowledge-based resource to the firm on a very broad scale.”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announced the promotion of Mr. Mike Bahr, AIA to equity Partner., effective January 1, 2022.
— Mike Bahr
“Mike has worked with PRA for nearly 18 years, despite the interruption of a five-year sabbatical,” said Managing Partner Scott Kramer. “He frequently approaches issues in a way different from the rest of us - he has always been an innovator for the firm. He is a natural leader who enjoys client collaboration and mentoring staff. I am excited to see how he may formally contribute to our leadership team.”
Mike joined PRA in 1999 and spent time in the Healthcare Studio, working on the Mid-West’s first two critical access hospitals. He helped Jim Plunkett formally form, market, and manage PRA’s Civic Design Studio for nearly 15 years, resulting in several award-winning projects and a wide variety of master plan and implementation projects for Wisconsin municipalities. He also helped to develop marketing strategy for other areas of the firm including Corporate, Religious, and Senior Living Studios.
“During Mike’s first employment with PRA he helped to develop tools and techniques to advance our approach to research and evidence-based design. He also ran the Civic Design Studio and absorbed Jim Plunkett’s traits of client empathy and advocacy,” Kramer said. “He is a natural at connecting ideas and people to help move a project forward” added Senior Partner Gregg Golden.
Bahr left PRA in 2014 to explore other opportunities in research and ran an evidence-based design consultancy. During this period he published and/or presented in several national venues about design, technology, client needs, and professional ethics.
Bahr rejoined PRA in 2019 as Director of Client Relations. Within a year he had reorganized the marketing and business development activities of the firm and initiated several internal projects. Bahr was promoted to Associate in December of 2020.
“I am really pleased at how frequently the partners and teams now stop into our area to bounce around ideas, “ said Bahr. “Sometimes it is just to share market updates, or to discuss research items, or brainstorm how to bring added benefit to clients. Our small marketing studio has evolved to become a knowledge-based resource to the firm on a very broad scale.”
“Mike has really remade his studio beyond just marketing. Maybe it is more of a ‘think tank’ now, or ideation pit, or central connector? Whatever, it is a positive for our clients and is one way we will develop new ideas to bring even more value to them in the future,” said Partner Kevin Broich. “I look forward to his contributions to the leadership group.”
Feel free to contact Mike directly to discuss project, market, or industry issues. Learn more about him at PRA’s website, his Linkedin Profile, or by visiting with him at our Milwaukee Office.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, specializes in architectural planning and design of healthcare, religious, residential, corporate/commercial, education, senior living, federal, civic, animal health, dental, and hospitality facilities. The firm has been in business for over 85 years and has offices in Milwaukee, WI., Madison, WI., Sarasota, FL., and Austin, TX. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, or Twitter
